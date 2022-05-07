TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Begin Today; Check Last Minute Instructions

TS Inter 2nd year exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) are scheduled to conduct Intermediate or Class 12 final exams from Saturday, May 7, 2022. Inter first year exams were started a day before on Friday, May 6, 2022. The TS inter admit cards can be downloaded from the official website by following the steps mentioned below. A list of official websites on which hall tickets will be uploaded is mentioned below.

TS Inter 2nd year exams 2022: Official website to download hall tickets

jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Candidates should know that they will not get a hard copy of admit card. Therefore, it will be mandatory to carry a printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams. The instructions that should be followed are mentioned below.

TS, AP Inter exams 2022: Instructions to be followed

Since the exam is being conducted in offline mode, COVID-19 instructions should be followed. Candidates should wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.

Candidates should stand in groups and should try to reach the exam venue well ahead of time.

As mentioned above, candidates should bring a printout of the admit card to the exam venue.

Before answering the questions, read the instructions mentioned on the booklet and the question paper.

The use of electronic devices is not allowed. Anyone found in possession of such items during exams will be punished.

TS inter hall ticket: Step-by-step guide to download TS Inter admit card