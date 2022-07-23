TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key To Be Out On July 26, Here's How To Download Provisional Key

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer key: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the date for releasing the TS LAWCET 2022 provisional answer key. The notice released on the official website tsche.ac.in states that the TS LAWCET 2022 key will be released next week. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Osmania University press release states that the TS LAWCET provisional answer key will be released on July 26, 2022. As of now, the specific time for the release of the answer keys has not been announced. List of important dates is attached below.

TS LAWCET 2022: Check important dates here

Provisional answer key will be released on July 26, 2022

Last date to raise objections is July 28, 2022 till 5 PM

TS LAWCET 2022 Result will be released in first week of August

The answer keys for the LAWCET 2022 exam will be provisional in nature. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the TS LAWCET Answer key till July 28, 2022 upto 5 PM. Post the closure of window, TSCHE will release the LAWCET Result 2022 along with the final answer key. Over 35 thousand students had registered for the entrance exam. A total of 28,921 students appeared for the TS LAWCET 2022 Exams and the overall attendance stood at 82.46 percent.

Follow these steps to download TS LAWCET Answer key 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using the registration number and hall ticket number

Step 3: The answer key of TS LAWCET will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer key pdf and calculate your marks

Here is how to calculate marks using TS LAWCET answer key

To calculate the marks, candidates should use the official marking scheme as prescribed by the conducting body. Each question carries one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.