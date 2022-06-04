TS POLYCET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till June 6; Here's Direct Link To Apply

TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has extended the last date of registration for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET). As per the latest notice issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), the last date of registration is June 6, 2022. Eligible candidates can register for the TS POLYCET 2022 test via the official website - polycetts.nic.in.

Earlier, the registration process for the TS POLYCT was scheduled to end on June 4. According to the exam schedule, the Telangana POLYCET exam will be held on June 30, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process to register for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, and also the direct link to complete the registration process has been mentioned. According to the official information, as many as 11 colleges will be participating in the admission of candidates.

TS POLYCET 2022: Here's how to apply for TS POLYCET 2022

Step 1: To apply for the TS POLYCET 2022, candidates need to visit the TS POLYCET official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the online application link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Then, upload the required documents.

Step 5: Candidates need to pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review the application form

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a hard copy of it for future use.

Exam fees for TS POLYCET 2022

Candidates have to pay Rs 450 as an examination fee.

The examination fee is Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates.

