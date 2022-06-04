TS POLYCET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till June 6; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has extended the last date of registration for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET). As per the latest notice issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), the last date of registration is June 6, 2022. Eligible candidates can register for the TS POLYCET 2022 test via the official website - polycetts.nic.in.
Earlier, the registration process for the TS POLYCT was scheduled to end on June 4. According to the exam schedule, the Telangana POLYCET exam will be held on June 30, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process to register for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, and also the direct link to complete the registration process has been mentioned. According to the official information, as many as 11 colleges will be participating in the admission of candidates.