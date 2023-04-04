TS SSC Exams 2023: Another Paper Leaked On 2nd Consecutive Day Of Exam In Telangana

Another question paper of SSC was leaked on Whatsapp, minutes after the exam began leading to a continuation of exam question papers leak on April 4.

Reportedly, the SSC exam paper in the second language Hindi was allegedly leaked by an exam centre in Warangal after the exam started at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

After the leak was reported in the erstwhile Warangal district, the School Education department called for a detailed report from the authorities.

Class 10th paper leaked on Monday

On the first day of the exam, the class 10th paper was allegedly leaked. Right after the examination commenced, the question paper was seen getting circulated on various social media platforms.

Reportedly, the question paper was leaked by a stand-by invigilator of the exam and as of now, four government officials have been suspended in the Vikarabad district of the state.

As per sources, the invigilator in the school took a picture of the question paper on his mobile and sent it to another teacher in a government school of another district to get it solved.

PTI reported, after the images of the question paper were forwarded, the information broke out and police were informed. Still, the exam peacefully took place and the officials stated it to be a malpractice by the invigilator.

Bundle of answer sheets missing in Adilabad

Meanwhile, in Adilabad, a bundle of answer sheets for the SSC examination went missing while getting shifted from a centre to the bus stand in Utnoor Mandal centre on Tuesday.

As per the police, the bundle with 30 answer sheets went missing, post which a case was lodged.