TS SSC Supply Results Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

SSC Supplementary Result 2022: The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana today, on September 2, 2022. All those candidates who took part in the examination can check the TS SSC Supplementary Result by visiting the official website. To check the results, candidates would require to enter their credentials. In order to qualify for the examination, candidates are required to secure a minimum passing mark of 35 per cent.

This year, the TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held between August 1 and August 10, 2022. A total number of 55,662 candidates appeared in the SSC Supplementary Examination. Out of these, a total of 38,447 candidates have qualified for the exam. The pass percentage of girl students remained higher than boys. Meanwhile, the authorities have also announced the dates for re-verification or re-evaluation of TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022. The fee for recertification is Rs 1000 per subject. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the TS SSC Supply Results 2022.

Website to check TS SSC Supplementary Result

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

SSC Supply Result 2022: Here's how to check the TS SSC Supply Result 2022

Step 1: To check the TS SSC Supply Result, candidates need to visit the official website at www.bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the result link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their login details

Step 4: Check and download the result

Step 5: Keep a copy of it for your reference.

TS SSC Supply Results Direct Link 1 - Click here

TS SSC Supply Results Direct link 2 - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative