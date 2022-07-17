TSWREIS, TTWREIS Announces Free Coaching To Underprivileged For JEE, NEET Preparation

Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies, Hyderabad, TSWREI, and TTWREI Societies have announced that they will provide free coaching to children coming from poor families to prepare for JEE Mains/Advanced and NEET, MSET examinations as an adjunct to senior faculty. Candidates can apply for filling up part-time Subject Associate Posts (Subject Associate Posts). As per the official announcement, applications are invited from male candidates. These posts will be appointed on a temporary basis. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of TWREIS - tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in or also visit the official website of TSWREIS www.tswreis.in.

Vacancies in TSWREIS and TTWREIS

1) Maths: 26

2) Chemistry: 32

3) Physics: 29

4) Botany: 30

5) Zoology: 32

Total Vacancies: 149

Telangana Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open TTWREIS

Eligibility Criteria for Subject Associates:

In order to apply for the posts, candidates should have passed a PG degree, BED, or equivalent course in relevant specialization depending on the post.

Candidates must have completed Masters's Degree in First Division.

Candidates must have experience in teaching JEE Mains/Advanced and NEET, MSET.

A candidate should make only one application for one subject in order to apply.

Selection Process | About Exam

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

Each wrong answer in the written test carries negative marks.

Each question carries 2 marks.

Each subject will have 50 questions.

The duration of the examination is 60 minutes.

On the basis of merit in the written test in the ratio of 1:3 will be called for demo and interview.

Selected candidates will have to work till 30th April 2023.

Total marks will be 150. Out of which, 100 marks are allocated for the written test, 25 for a demo, and 25 for an interview. Posts are filled based on merit.

Important Dates:

1. Online application starts from 16-07-2022.

2. Last date for submission of online application: 23-07-2022,

3. Date of Written Test: 31-07-2022

4. Demo/Interview: 08-08-2022 and Exam fee Rs 500 to be paid online.

Age Limit

Candidates' age should not exceed 45 years as of December 31, 2022

Salary

Salary for senior subject faculty depends on their performance. Subject Associates are paid Rs.25,000 per month.

Here's how to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in website.

Step 2: This scrolling link has to be clicked.

Step 3: First, payment should be made in the window that opens here. Th

Step 4: Submit the application online after payment. Click here for that.

