Two Goan Students Win Google's Coding Contest, CM Sawant Lauds Them On Their Success

There is no denial of the fact that the COVID pandemic has brought several changes in our lives, right from basic things like sanitising hands becoming a part of daily routine to the paradigm shift from offline to online. Due to the pandemic, the transition of the educational system onto virtual mediums have also helped students get more adapted to technology and has opened up a wide range of opportunities for learning before them. Recently, two students from Goa partook in the nationally held "Google Code To Learn Contest" this year and developed applications during the contests. The contest was designed for the students of classes 5 to 7, and students from all over India were invited.

Two Goan students win Google coding contest

11-year-old Venkatesh Dempo from Sharada Mandir School became the winner for developing a mobile application titled "Tourism De Goa" aimed at tourists visiting the coastal state. Venkatesh used the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) App Inventor to create the application. The key features in the application include a tourist guide, which depicts temples, museums, beaches, hotels, and other places to visit in Goa. The application also includes information regarding Goa's culture and cuisines.

Other than Venkatesh, 11-year-old Viraj Marathe from Dr. KB Hedgewar Vidyamandir School was selected as the finalist of the contest for creating the "Covi Companion" application, which aims to help COVID positive patients during their quartine period. The application features a health check pedometer, COVID-19 and CoWIN information. It also allows users to call doctors in case of an emergency.

Goa CM congratulates Google coding contest winners

Meanwhile, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant congratulated the winners of the Google Code to Learn Contest. "Heartiest congratulations to Mast. Venkatesh Dempo on winning the prestigious "Google Code To Learn Contest 2021" and Mast. Viraj Marathe for storming into the finals of the contest. My best wishes go to both of them for a bright future," wrote CM Sawant on his Koo account.

Image: Koo/@Pramodsawant/PTI