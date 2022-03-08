Two more Assam students evacuated from Ukraine

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Two more Assam students, stranded in war-torn Ukraine, have arrived in New Delhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

One student arrived at the Delhi airport while another at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, the chief minister said.

A total of 106 students from Assam stranded in Ukraine have returned to India.

"Following efforts of MEA to evacuate Indian students stuck in Ukraine under @opganga, Manoj Kr Deka from Goreswar returned safely to Delhi. He was received by officials of Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, where he will stay till we arrange his travel to Guwahati," Sarma said in a tweet.

Another student from Assam reached Hindon airbase.

"Another student from Assam, Nirup Kumar Panda (Tinsukia), studying in Ukraine reached Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad. He was received by officials of Assam Bhawan, Delhi where he will be accommodated till we arrange his travel to Guwahati," the chief minister said in another tweet.

Both the students will be accommodated in Assam Bhawan where they will stay till their further travel to Guwahati is arranged.

So far, 106 students from Assam have been evacuated from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday received students and other evacuees from Ukraine who had arrived in a flight from Suceava, Romania under 'Operation Ganga' at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi.

The state government has a list of 212 persons from Assam stranded in Ukraine with the highest of 88 from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 17 from Morigaon and 10 from Kamrup.

The list comprises stranded persons whose information have been received by the state government and the number may vary from time to time.

The Assam government was also in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of all people from the state, who are stuck in Ukraine. PTI DG RG RG

