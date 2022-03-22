Last Updated:

Two Scholarship Schemes For SC Students: Govt To LS

The central government provides two types of scholarships to students belonging to the Scheduled Castes to help them pursue their academic career, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said in Lok Sabha.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
scholarship

Image: Shutterstock


The central government provides two types of scholarships to students belonging to the Scheduled Castes to help them pursue their academic career, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

These are the Post-Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (PMS-SC) and the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students. Under these schemes, scholarships are provided to SC students having parental income less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said the PMS-SC scheme provides compulsory non-refundable fees, including the tuition fee of the course and academic allowance, to students studying at the post-matric stage which is from Class 11 onwards.

The Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students and others provide academic allowance to eligible students studying in Classes 9 and 10, he added. 

READ | Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment: Apply for 233 Group B posts; Check payscale, eligibility
READ | Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022: MMRCL is hiring engineers for various posts
READ | Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 8000+ posts; See how to apply
READ | UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 824 female medical officer posts
READ | Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Recruitment: Apply for Treasury Specialized Officers

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: scholorship, central government
First Published:
COMMENT