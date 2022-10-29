UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration Deadline Without Late Fee Extended; Check Steps To Register

UCEED CEED 2023 registration: The deadline to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application forms has now been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. According to the official notice, candidates can now fill out the application form till November 4. Candidates who have not filled out the application form can do so by filling out the registration form at ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline for the submission of the application form was October 28. Notably, candidates can fill out the UCEED application form and CEED form with a late fee till November 11.

UCEED CEED 2023 Registration: Here's how to apply for CEED and UCEED 2023

Step 1: To apply for CEED and UCEED 2023 registration, candidates are required to visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration portal link.

Step 3: Now, click on the "register" button.

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application.

Step 5: Fill in all the required details, then upload the documents.

Step 6: Pay the CEED or UCEED registration fee.

Step 7: Submit and print your work.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have qualified Class 12 to apply for UCEED 2023 and the applicant must have completed a three-year degree, certificate or a postgraduate degree programme in order to be considered eligible for CEED 2023 application.

Also, shortlisted candidates in UCEED can register for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

CEED qualified candidates will be able to take admission in Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

Direct Link

Here's direct link to apply for UCEED CEED 2023 Registration - Click Here

Image: Pixabay/Representative