UDISE 2020-21 Report: School Enrolments Reach 25.38 Crores; Significant GER Rise Recorded

UDISE+ 2020-21 report has been released rcently. It highlights the improvements that have been made in the education sector at both primary and secondary level.

UDISE Report 2020-21: Department of School Education & Literacy has released the UDISE 2020-21 report. The report released highlights commendable improvements that have been noticed in various areas. The report highlights that there has been increase in school enrolments. In 2020-21, total students from primary to higher secondary reported are Rs. 25.38 crores. It is 28.32 lakhs higher as compared to 2019-20 report.

Report on UDISE+ 2020-21: Highlights 

The newly-released report on UDISE+ 2020-21 highlights that the enrolment of girls from primary to higher secondary is over 12.2 crore. An increase of 11.8 lakh has been recorded as compared to 2019-20. In 2020-21, enrolment in secondary schools improved by 1.41%  and enrollment in senior secondary schools improved by 3.76%.

Ministry of Education tweeted, “UDISE+ 2020-21 Report:  Gross Enrolment Ratio increased to 92.2% (from 89.7%) at Upper Primary level, 99.1% (from 97.8%) at Elementary Level, 79.8% (from 77.9%) at Secondary Level and 53.8% (from 51.4%) at Higher Secondary Level in 2020-21 from 2019-20.”

Gross Enrollment Ratio: Overview

The GER has seen an improvement of nearly 3% in secondary between 2018-19 and 2020-21. In 2018-19, the GER for secondary was 76.9% which has reached 79.8% in 2020-21.  GER has improved by  3.7% in the higher secondary between 2018-19 and 2020-21. GER of girls in higher secondary has improved by 3.8% in 2020-21 as compared to 2018-19. The same for higher secondary has reached 53.78% in 2020-21, compared to 50.1% in 2018-19.

About UDISE+

Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) initiated in 2012-13 integrating DISE for elementary education and SEMIS for secondary education is one of the largest Management Information Systems on School Education covering more than 1.5 million schools, 8.5 million teachers and 250 million children. UDISE+ (UDISE plus) is an updated and improved version of UDISE. The entire system will be online and will gradually move towards collecting data in real time. Data from 2018-19 will be collected through this software.

