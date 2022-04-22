UGC, AICTE Warn Indians Against Going To Pakistan To Study; 'Won't Be Eligible For Jobs'

India's University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) – warned the students of the country to not enroll themselves in any college or educational institution in Pakistan on Friday. The education regulators said that those who will enroll themselves despite the warning will be ineligible to pursue higher education or find a job in the country.

Friday’s joint advisory, issued by AICTE Member Secretary and UGC Secretary, read:

“All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education.” The advisory added, "Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan."

UGC, AICTE warn students enrolling in Chinese universities to be 'aware'

This is the second such advisory issued by the education regulators since last month. Citing travel restrictions imposed by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, in March, the UGC and AICTE had warned students interested in pursuing courses in Chinese universities to be “aware".

"A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions," it had added. Due to this, Chinese authorities have conveyed that courses will be conducted online. It had warned that the UGC and the AICTE do not recognise such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval.