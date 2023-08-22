UGC Asks Colleges To Arrange Screening Of Live-stream Of Chandrayan-3's Moon Landing

India's third lunar mission- Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the moon on August 23. To witness the proud moment for all Indians, ISRO will live stream the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on various platforms. University Grants Commission (UGC) has also asked the higher educational institutions (HEIs) to arrange special screenings of the live stream on their campuses on Wednesday for the students.

Where to watch Chandrayaan-3's moon landing?

As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is going to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM. ISRO will broadcast the moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 from 5:27 pm onwards on August 23 on its website, isro.gov.in as well as the YouTube and Facebook pages of ISRO. Doordarshan (DD National) will also telecast its live coverage on television for the public.

“The landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” UGC said in a notice.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organize special Assemblies from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM and encourage students and faculty for active participation and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon to witness this momentous occasion,” it added.