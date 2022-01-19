UGC Asks Students To Perform Surya Namaskar On Occasion Of Republic Day

On the occasion of India's Republic day, the University Grants Commission has urged the students to practice ‘Surya Namaskar’. UGC has urged students with the aim of celebrating 75 years of India’s independence. Following UGC, higher education institutions across India will be participating in this mass programme. The programme is a part of central government’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This event has been planned by the National Yogasana Sport Federation (NYSF). It will be performed in nearly 30,000 higher education institutions across India and will involve more than 3,00,000 students. It will continue till February 7, 2022.

Highlights of official notification

“To commemorate the Amrit Mohostav, the federation decided to run a project of 750 million Surya Namaskar in 30 states, involving 30000 institutes and 3 lakh students, from January 1 to February 7 and performing musical Surya Namaskar in front of Tricolour on January 26… all the higher education institutions and affiliated colleges are requested to participate in the event,” the commission said in a notification,” the official notification reads

SOPs for celebrating Republic Day

Apart from Surya Namaskar notification, UGC has released another notification. The notification has details of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that has to be followed for celebrating Republic Day in colleges. Officials have advised playing quiz, plays, debates and group projects on themes related to freedom fighters, victories of India’s armed forces, gallantry awards and such more.

“All higher education institutions and their affiliated colleges are requested to follow SOPs as formulated by the ministry of defence in order to inculcate our best practices all across the nation while celebrating the forthcoming Republic Day celebration and thereafter,” the commission said.

UGC releases revised merit list for Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21

The University Grants Commission has recently released a revised merit list that has details of provisionally selected students for the Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme. The students who applied for the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North East Region can check the merit list now. It can be checked by visiting the official website ugc.ac.in. The merit list is for students who applied for the academic year 2020-21. The registration for UGC Ishan Uday scholarship 2021-22 concluded on January 15, 2021. Merit list for the same has not been released yet.