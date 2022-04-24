UGC Chairman Advises Students To Be Careful In Choosing Foreign Education Institutions

The University Grants Commission of India (UGC India) has recently issued several notices which advise students for being particular and careful while opting for higher studies in foreign countries. This has been announced considering the uncertainties caused by COVID. The UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told ANI that students should make sure to take a wise decision while selecting education institutions in foreign lands as earlier they faced difficulties while returning abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We issue notices advising students to be careful when choosing education institutions in foreign countries for higher education. Recently we've saw our students facing difficulties during Covid-19 pandemic. They couldn't go back to China for studies,” said the UGC Chairman.

We issue notices advising students to be careful when choosing education institutions in foreign countries for higher education. Recently we've saw our students facing difficulties during Covid-19 pandemic. They couldn't go back to China for studies: Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman pic.twitter.com/PVi2vSvEA9 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Decision of studying in foreign counties can cause issues in future

UGC Chairman also considered the issue of students who study in substandard institutions in foreign counties. He said that those students face the problems of parity of degrees. This brings restrictions in their careers while opting for further studies. Talking about the Ukraine return students, UGC Chairman added “We've also seen how 18,000 students had to be airlifted from Ukraine recently. We have issued a public notice to advise students to be careful.”

“The other major issue is when students go to foreign counties & study in substandard institutions the issue of parity of degrees will come and which can create problems for students to further continue their higher education or they may not be able to get employment,” UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar stated.

UGC, AICTE warn Indians against going to Pakistan to study

University Grants Commission (UGC) together with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) warned Indian students to not enroll themselves in any college or educational institution in Pakistan. The education regulators said that those who will enroll themselves despite the warning will be ineligible to pursue higher education or find a job in the country. For more details, one can click on this link.