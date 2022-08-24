Last Updated:

UGC Chairman, VCs Of Central Varsities Meet To Discuss Issues Related To Higher Education

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all Central universities to discuss issues related to higher education.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
UGC Chairman

Image: PTI


The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday held a two-hour long meeting with the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all Central universities in the country to discuss various issues related to higher education. It was informed that all UGC bureau heads were also present in the meeting to answer the queries coming from the VCs. 

Taking to Twitter, the UGC Chairman wrote, "Today, had a meeting with VCs of all Central universities. It was a pleasure talking to them and obtaining their suggestions. All UGC bureau heads were present to answer queries from the VCs. We spent almost two hours discussing various issues related to higher education."

UGC approves draft guidelines for engaging 'Professor of Practice' 

The UGC on Tuesday approved the draft guidelines for engaging 'Professor of Practice' in universities and colleges. According to an ANI report, the decision was taken after the 560th meeting of the UGC. It was further informed that the decision will soon be made public for feedback by stakeholders. 

READ | Technical glitches in CUET not a setback, won't hurry up plan to merge with JEE, NEET: UGC Chief

It is also believed that this will promote the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to transform higher education by focusing on skill-based education to meet the needs of the industry and the economy.

"For skilling of youth at the optimum level, learners are required to think like employers and employers are to think like learners. Towards this, the UGC has taken a new initiative to bring the industry and other professional expertise into the academic institutions through a new category of positions called Professor of Practice," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

READ | CSIR UGC NET 2022: NTA to close registration today; here's how to apply online

The objectives of the draft guidelines include:

  1. Developing courses and curricula to meet the industry and societal needs and enable the HEIs to work with industry experts on joint research projects and consultancy services which will be mutually beneficial.
  2. To bring distinguished experts from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, the legal profession and public administration into the academic institutions.
READ | CSIR UGC NET June 2022: Application correction window activated, here's how to do changes
READ | 25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
COMMENT