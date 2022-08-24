UGC Chairman, VCs Of Central Varsities Meet To Discuss Issues Related To Higher Education

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday held a two-hour long meeting with the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all Central universities in the country to discuss various issues related to higher education. It was informed that all UGC bureau heads were also present in the meeting to answer the queries coming from the VCs.

Taking to Twitter, the UGC Chairman wrote, "Today, had a meeting with VCs of all Central universities. It was a pleasure talking to them and obtaining their suggestions. All UGC bureau heads were present to answer queries from the VCs. We spent almost two hours discussing various issues related to higher education."

UGC approves draft guidelines for engaging 'Professor of Practice'

The UGC on Tuesday approved the draft guidelines for engaging 'Professor of Practice' in universities and colleges. According to an ANI report, the decision was taken after the 560th meeting of the UGC. It was further informed that the decision will soon be made public for feedback by stakeholders.

It is also believed that this will promote the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to transform higher education by focusing on skill-based education to meet the needs of the industry and the economy.

"For skilling of youth at the optimum level, learners are required to think like employers and employers are to think like learners. Towards this, the UGC has taken a new initiative to bring the industry and other professional expertise into the academic institutions through a new category of positions called Professor of Practice," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The objectives of the draft guidelines include: