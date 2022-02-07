UGC Debunks ‘fake’ Notice That Claims Universities Will Conduct Offline Exams

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has debunked a notification that is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that all universities will be conducting offline examinations. The UGC has confirmed that the circular surfacing on various social media platforms is fake and that the commission has not issued any notification regarding the same. However, the UGC has not given any official confirmation regarding the mode of examination.

Taking to Twitter, UGC wrote, "This public notice is # FAKE! The University Grants Commission "has NOT issued any such notice," the commission tweeted.

UGC issues clarification against ‘fake’ circular on offline exams in universities

The fake notice that is doing rounds on social media states that "as all colleges and universities are operating while maintaining COVID-19 protocols, offline examinations can be taken while maintaining physical distancing at their home centers." The fake notice read. So, all universities are hereby advised to conduct all the current and future semester examinations in offline mode in their home centres while maintaining COVID-19 protocols. "Universities are requested to take proper precautionary measures for the preparation of conducting examinations in offline mode," the notice further read.

Schools & colleges reopened in several states

Various colleges, including Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) among others, have resumed offline classes as of today, February 7, 2022. College authorities have been directed to follow strict COVID-related rules and allow all the academic functions. Whereas, schools and colleges in other states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have started in the offline mode under COVID safety measures.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)