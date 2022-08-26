The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 21 universities in India as fake. UGC on August 26 also said that those institutions do not have any power to confer degrees to students. The 21 “self-styled” institutions declared as fake have been functioning against the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. The state-wise list revealed that the National Capital has the highest number of fake universities in the country.

"Students and public at large are hereby informed that presently 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC said in its official statement.

According to the state-wise details of fake universities, Delhi has eight fake universities, followed by Uttar Pradesh with four. West Bengal and Odisha have two fake universities each. While Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh have one each.

As per the UGC statement, universities can confer degrees only if the university is established under a Central, State/ Provincial Act or by an institution which is a deemed-to-be university. The statement further adds that institutions especially empowered by an Act of Parliament can also award degrees to students.

Universities registered fake are:

The universities declared fake in Delhi are:

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS) Commercial University Ltd. United Nations University Vocational University ADR-Centric Juridical University Indian Institution of Science and Engineering Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

The universities declared fake in Uttar Pradesh are:

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan

The universities declared fake in Odisha are:

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology

The universities declared fake in West Bengal are:

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

The university declared fake in Karnataka is:

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

The university declared fake in Kerala is:

St. John's University, Kishanattam

The university declared fake in Maharashtra is:

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

The university declared fake in Andhra Pradesh is: