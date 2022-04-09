UGC Directs HEIs To Award Degrees To All Students Within 180 Days Of Result Declaration

In a recent move, University Grants Commission (UGC) has told all the higher education institutions (HEIs) to award degrees to all the students within time. They have been told to award degrees within 180 days from the date of declaration of result. The official notice reads, “The Degree award date/s shall be within 180 days of the date/s by which the students are expected to qualify and become eligible for them.”

This decision of the Commission comes in line after receiving a large number of grievances/complaints/RTIs/queries from students. The students who were enrolled in different programs of study offered by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) raised their voices about the delay in awarding the degrees.

Post receiving the complaints, UGC took the issue on a serious note. UGC decided that higher education institutes should ensure compliance of the Commission’s regulations and award the degree to all successful candidates within the prescribed timeline. The Commission has also urged HEIs to issue provisional degrees along with the final year transcripts to students. In case of violation by universities to comply with the UGC regulations on award of degree, the Commission will be constrained to take punitive actions as are notified in regulation 9 of UGC (grievance redressal) regulation 2012.

UGC to work on roadmap to help foreign universities set up Indian campuses

The UGC chairman has informed that University Grants Commission (UGC) is working on a regulation that will enable foreign universities to set up campuses in India. The timeline required to do this is two months. The regulation aims at providing a clear roadmap to institutions on the process and criteria, as well as the legal and bureaucratic framework for universities to set up campuses in India.

“Hopefully, in another two months or so, we will come out with a draft regulation and put it out for stakeholders’ feedback. We are also working on preparing a regulation to enable our Indian institutes, whether they are state-funded universities, private or central universities, to be able to open their own campuses abroad,” he added.

