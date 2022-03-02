UGC Draft Guidelines Allow Institutes To Source Up To 40% Of Course Content Externally

UGC Draft Guidelines: The University Grants Commission has released draft guidelines for higher institutes. According to the new guidelines, all the autonomous colleges will now be able to offer online degrees and distance education courses from this academic session without prior approval from the UGC. Higher education institutes offering online classes are now allowed to source around 40 per cent of course content externally and develop the remaining 60 per cent in-house with the assistance of ed-tech companies. Notably, the new draft prevents ed-tech companies from advertising the content developed with their help as their own, and the higher education institutes "shall have complete ownership of intellectual property rights" relating to the content developed in-house, as per the draft regulations. The commission has also asked for suggestions and feedback till March 15.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the guidelines are in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020. He said the new guidelines propose that top institutions accredited for running online and distance learning programmes must create high-quality online courses for their students. The guidelines state that the option to source content that is taken from external sources will not be compulsory for institutions, as they will have the freedom to have 100 per cent in-house content development as well. It is pertinent to mention here that UGC has permitted only those universities and their constituent colleges that fulfill these criteria.

"The option to source content externally has been provided so that students do not have to expend effort in finding good online programmes to pursue and add to their credit bank. The institutes themselves will do the research and provide options to students," a senior UGC official said.

Image: PTI/ Representative