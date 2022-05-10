UGC Extends MPhil, PhD Thesis Submission Deadline For 6 Months

University Grants Commission has extended the deadline to submit MPhil, PhD thesis. The deadline has been extended for up to six months beyond June 30, 2022. This has been decided post considering the study time lost due to COVID-19. To be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted another extension of submission of MPhil or PhD thesis. Official information reads that this is the second time authorities have granted the extension. Students got the first extension granted in June 2020. The extention has been given considering thesis submission on a case-to-case basis after reviewing a student's work.

"The UGC has approved that an extension of up to six months beyond June 30 may be given to MPhil and Ph D students for thesis submission by their respective higher education institutions on a case-to-case basis based on the review of the students' work by the Research Advisory Committee and on the recommendation of the supervisor and head of a department," the UGC official said

UGC Chairman said, "In view of lost time during COVID period, UGC approves that HEIs may give an extension of up to six months beyond 30 June 2022 for M.Phil./PhD. thesis submission on case-to-case basis after a review of student's work."

Meeting was conducted on May 6, 2022

The meeting after which the decision was announced was conducted on May 6, 2022. The official notice reads, "In its meeting held on 6th May 2022. the University Grants Commission approved that an extension of up to six months, beyond 30 June 2022, may be given to the M.Phil./Ph.D. students for thesis submission by their respective higher educational institutions on a case-to-case basis based on the review of the student's work by the Research Advisory Committee and on the recommendation of the supervisor and the head of the department of each individual case."

UGC to release draft guidelines to help students tackle mental issues

The University Grant Commission has released draft guidelines to help students tackle mental health issues. As per the guidelines, "This way, the dropout rate can also be checked. Subsequent interventions can be designed accordingly, according to the guidelines titled "Promotion of Physical Fitness, Sports, Students' Health and Welfare, and Psychological and Emotional Well Being." It further said, "Every higher educational institution shall have a Students Services Centre (SSC) responsible for dealing with and managing the problems related to stress and emotional adjustment. It shall have the standardized, systematic arrangements within the relevant provision of ordinances to provide the requisite support to students, especially from rural backgrounds, female students, students from divergent cultural backgrounds, and students with special needs, "read the guidelines.