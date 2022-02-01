UGC Framework Under NEP 2020 Out: 40 Credits For Certificates, 120 For Research Degree

University Grants Commission on January 30 released a draft framework called National Higher Education Qualification (NHEQF) for undergraduate programmes. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed at ugc.ac.in. To be noted that the framework has been divided into 10 levels. Out of those 10 levels, levels 1 to 4 will focus on school education, whereas levels 5 to 10 will focus on higher education. At every level, the students will be assessed based on parameters, including knowledge and understanding of theory; cognitive and technical skills; application of knowledge and skills; decision-making abilities; constitutional, humanistic, ethical and moral values; employment-ready skills and the entrepreneurship mindset.

“The NHEQF level 5 represents learning outcomes appropriate to the first year (first two semesters) of the undergraduate programme of study, while Level 10 represents learning outcomes appropriate to the doctoral-level programme of study,” stated the draft.

On the basis of reforms suggested by the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the parameters have been set up by the National Higher Education Qualification Framework. The framework highlights that the focus is there on the introduction of a fixed credit-based system, learning outcomes, job preparedness for students and many other such parameters that will make them ready to face the world once they complete their graduation. Other highlights of the draft can be checked here.

Here is how to view NHEQF draft

Go to the official website ugc.ac.in

Go to the notice section and click on link which reads UGC Public Notice regarding Inviting Feedback/Suggestions from all stakeholders on draft National Higher Education Qualiﬁcations Framework (NHEQF)

Post clicking on it, the NHEQF Draft will be opened on the screen

UGC invites suggestions

UGC has released 72- page draft which can be checked by following the steps mentioned above

After viewing the draft, individuals can submit their suggestions at nepnheqf@gmail.com

The deadline to submit suggestions ends on February 13, 2022

Highlights of draft

“It has been felt that given the size of the higher education system and the diversity of institutions and programmes of study in India, the country needs to move towards developing a nationally accepted and internationally comparable and acceptable qualifications framework to facilitate transparency and comparability of higher education qualifications at all levels. The NHEQF is an attempt in this direction,” the draft reads.

Credits for research degrees

Considering the NEP 2020, the draft NHEQF fixes the number of credits that are required to clear the different levels of programmes. These prgrammes include four-year undergraduate programme, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. It has been mentioned in drafts that students who are looking to exit the undergraduate programme with a certificate will require 40 credits. Students with a diploma after two years will need 80 credits and degree after three years will have a requirement of 120 credits; degree with honours/research after four years with 160 credits.