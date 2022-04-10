UGC India's Twitter Account Hacked, Flooded With Long Thread Of Tweets About NFT

The official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was hacked in the early hours of Sunday. According to preliminary reports, some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India’s Twitter account. The hackers then changed the display picture and bio of the account and began posting a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown accounts.

The UGC Twitter account was flooded with irrelevant tweets after being hacked. The hacker also changed the profile picture to an animated picture instead of the logo it was using. The pictures were soon removed and the bio was changed back, hinting that the account was restored. However, the long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown accounts across the world is yet to be deleted.

UGC India's official Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/t37ui8KNuC — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

The Twitter handle of UGC has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The hackers had changed the bio and made posts with links to NFTs and other cryptocurrency-related content. Notably, this is the third prominent Twitter account that has been hacked in the past two days including the UP-Chief Minister’s Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India.

UP CMO's Twitter account hacked, restored

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) Twitter account was hacked. The Twitter account (@CMOfficeUP) that currently has four million followers was hacked and a posted a thread of some random tweets including a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter" was posted on the page. In addition, the UP CMO Twitter account profile picture was also changed into a cartoonist picture by unidentified hackers.

Netizens tagged UP Police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the hacked account and shared screenshots. Authorities took note of the action and restored the account. Later, the tweets that were posted by the hackers were deleted.

Recently in February, BJP president JP Nadda's Twitter account was hacked, and a post asking to "stand with the people of Russia" and requesting cryptocurrency donations was tweeted. The post was deleted within a few minutes. Meanwhile, in December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was also hacked and a tweet was put out claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender."

Image: PIXABAY/ TWITTER