UGC Launches Professors Of Practice Portal To Directly Hire Industry Experts As Professors

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday launched professors of practice and UTSAH portals along with a new redesigned website of UGC. The portals were launched in a web conference at 11 am on May 16. The portals have been framed in line with New Education Policy 2020 to support universities and colleges to transform higher education into world-class education.

What is the 'Professors of Practice' Portal?

The UGC professors of practice (PoP) portal will bridge the gap between academia and industry by facilitating the hiring of experienced professionals in specific domains. On this portal, industry experts who have made remarkable contributions in their profession from various fields like engineering, science, technology, media, entrepreneurship, civil services, armed forces, the legal profession, planning, literature, etc with at least 15 years of practice can register for jobs of professors in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs). The institutes will post the advertisements for recruitment of professors. The official website for UGC professors of practice portal is pop.ugc.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria

A formal education qualification is not required if the candidate has exemplary skills and experience (at least 15 years). They will also be exempted from publications (research) or any other criteria that are required for the recruitment of faculty members at the professor's level. However, they should possess the skills to carry out the duties and responsibilities

The number of PoPs should not exceed 10% of the sanctioned posts in HEIs.

The engagement of practice will be for a fixed term. Initially, it will be for one year which can be extended up to 3 years depending on the assessment and decisions of the HEIs.

Remuneration

Part-time or full-time engagement: A consolidated amount mutually agreed upon by the HEIs and experts will be paid to the PoPs.

UTSAH Portal

UGC has also developed a portal named UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education) to motivate, implement, and monitor progress. This Portal aims to effectively track and support the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and its strategic initiatives across Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in our country.

"After extensive consultations with stakeholders, including institutions, universities, colleges, IITs, NITs, and INIs, the UGC is launching the UTSAH Portal. The UTSAH Portal will serve as a comprehensive platform providing detailed information about UGC's initiatives for qualitative reforms in higher education" he added.

UTSAH Portal will track outputs and outcomes across essential fields such as learner-centric education, digital learning, industry-institute collaboration, academic research, internationalization, and the Indian Knowledge System. Through the UTSAH Portal, the HEIs will provide valuable insights into their efforts and progress in these thrust areas, contributing to the overall enhancement of the higher education landscape in our country.

"The Portal has been designed with a user-friendly interface to facilitate easy submission of initiatives, achievements, and best practices adopted by HEIs to implement qualitative reforms on their campuses. Providing comprehensive and reliable data will aid in informed policy-making, future planning, and the overall growth of the higher education sector in our country. The UGC anticipates the launch of the UTSAH Portal as a significant milestone in our journey towards accessible, equitable, inclusive and quality education in India," he told ANI.

New UGC website

"UGC has redesigned the website to make it more user-friendly, informative, and dynamic. All information is categorized as per the type of stakeholders, such as students, faculty, and Universities. It helps to ease in getting information. The home page covers key initiatives, student corners, faculty corners, and information about different types of universities, dashboards and e-Governance portals of UGC initiatives and schemes," UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar told ANI.

UGC Chairman further said that the stakeholders can easily access notices and circulars. "Also, access regulations are according to the type of stakeholders, such as universities, colleges, students, and faculty. Finding university details is very easy on this website, and it has more filter facilities for the users to sort the HEIs as per their requirements," he said.

"Similarly, users can visit details of the UGC's various bureaus and contact information of the Bureau Head and other officials. UGC's Various Digital Initiatives are highlighted to access directly," he added.