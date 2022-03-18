UGC NET E-certificate 2022: Here's How To Download Certificate Released By NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter. It can be checked at its official website - ecertificate.nta.ac.in.

All candidates who have been qualified for Assistance Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 Exam can check their JRF award letters/ NET E-Certificates. The step-by-step process of downloading the E-certificate and JRF Award Letter has been mentioned below.

Here is how to download UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter

Step-1: Candidates should go to the official website: ecertificate.nta.ac.in.

Step-2: On the homepage, candidates will have to login after selecting the “Institution” and Captcha Code. Candidates will then have to select UGC-NET from the dropdown list.

Step-3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they can download the E-certificate using Application Number (12 digit number) or Roll Number (Alphanumeric Number) of UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 Exam and Date of Birth.

Step-4: Download the JRF letter and go through the details.

Step-5: Candidates should take a printout for future reference.

To be noted that the National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of NET Examination and declaration of results. It has also recently started issuing e-certificates of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

UGC NET June 2022 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter: Important points