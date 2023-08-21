UGC Releases Curriculum And Guidelines For Life Skills 2.0 For Undergraduate Students

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the curriculum and guidelines for life skills also called 'Jeevan Kaushal' 2.0, today. The curriculum has been released on the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 encouraging imparting crucial life skills to learners which is required for their holistic development. The first edition of the life skill curriculum was developed by UGC in 2019 to support undergraduate learners to realize and bring to the fore their true potential and make them socially responsive citizens.

UGC Jeevan Kaushal Curriculum

The UGC Jeevan Kaushal curriculum contains four modules such as Communication Skills, Professional Skills, Leadership and Management Skills and Universal Human Values. To effectively implement the curriculum at the Undergraduate level by incorporating the major recommendations of NEP 2020, UGC has now come out with the Curriculum and Guidelines for Life Skills 2.0 (Jeevan Kaushal) 2.0.

New Modules of Jeevan Kaushal Curriculum

New modules like digital literacy and social media, digital ethics and cyber security, verbal and non-verbal communication, cognitive and non-cognitive skills, managing personal finance and constitutional values, justice, and human rights are part of the curriculum.

The major benefit of the curriculum and guidelines is its practical approach like role-playing, making the audio-video film, individual and group activities, case studies, demonstration, observation, and E-learning links, the curriculum forward reads. Click here to read the curriculum and guidelines.

"I take this opportunity to thank the Chairperson and members of the Expert Committee for their time and valuable input based on their expertise that has resulted in this document. I also thank UGC officials for their continuous support in bringing out these Guidelines. I request heads of Higher Educational Institutions and other academic fraternities to take immediate steps for using the curriculum and guidelines to achieve its intended purpose," Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC said.

Life Skills

Life skills are considered into three basic categories that complement, supplement, and reinforce each other:

Social or Interpersonal Skills (Communication, Assertiveness, Cooperation, and Empathy),

Creative/Thinking Skills (Problem-Solving, Critical Thinking, Creative Thinking, Decision-making, and Self-awareness), and

Emotional Skills (Managing Stress and Emotions and resisting Peer Pressure).

The WHO has identified ten core life skills that include Self-Awareness, Empathy, Critical Thinking, Creative Thinking, Decision-making, Problem-solving, Interpersonal Skills, Effective Communication, Coping with Stress, and Managing Emotions (WHO, 1997).



Life Skill Courses and Credits

Life skills as seen from the above description are considered in four broad categories:

Communication skills

Professional skills

Leadership and Management skills

Universal Human Value

The four Life Skills(Jeevan Kaushal) courses mentioned above are designed to ensure that our graduate learners are equipped to handle their personal, interpersonal, and professional lives holistically, irrespective of discipline. Each course carries 02 credits, and the entire range of courses carries 08 credits in all. These courses shall be deemed equivalent to ‘foundational courses’ and shall be offered across disciplines.