UGC Releases Draft Guidelines For HEIs & Universities, Invites Suggestions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released ‘draft comprehensive accessibility guidelines and standards’ for Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) and Universities. The draft has been prepared with an aim of ensuring that persons with disabilities (PwD) have easy access to higher education. The draft guidelines can be checked on the UGC website. Commission has asked the stakeholders to send their feedback and suggestions. The deadline to do so ends on March 7, 2022. The feedback can be sent through University Activity Monitoring Portal (UMAP).

“The National education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages that education is the foremost primary measure to achieve economic and social mobility, inclusion and equality. The Government of India launchcd the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) to ensure the equal participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities in all activities,” the UGC said.

Recognizing, accommodating, and meeting the needs of the persons with disabilities corning from diverse backgrounds, it becomes the primary responsibility for the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to provide the facilities that enable persons with disabilities having diverse socio-economic backgrounds to live independently and participate fully in all aspect of their educational life at HEIs,” the UGC guidelines added.

