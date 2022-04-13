UGC Releases Guidelines For Pursuing Two Academic Courses Simultaneously; Check Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC), on Wednesday, released guidelines for those seeking to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. The UGC has listed five major guidelines that students will have to adhere to for availing their desired educational programmes. "The issue of allowing the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the Commission keeping in view the proposals envisaged by the National Educational Policy- NEP 2020 which emphasised the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal educational modes", UGC's statement read.

UGC guidelines for students pursuing two courses simulatenously

Students can pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode provided that, the class timings do not overlap with the class timings of other programmes.

A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simulatenously.

Degree or Diploma programmes under ODL or Online mode with only such HEIs which are recognised by UGC/Statutory Council/ Government of India for running such programmes.

Degree or Diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.

The UGC has highlighted that all of the guidelines above shall be applicable only to those students who are pursuing academic programmes other than Ph.D. Besides, it also mentioned that the educational institutions can devise their mechanisms through their statutory bodies to implement these guidelines.

According to UGC's Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the body has also written to Vice Chancellors of all universities and Principals of all colleges. In the official statement, the UGC has also enlisted multiple objectives such as offering students opportunities in different disciplines and preparing them for economic independence which are envisaged in the NEP 2020.

