UGC Scholarships 2022 Registration Begins; Check Dates, Eligibility & Other Details

UGC Scholarships 2022: The registration procedure for four scholarship schemes of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is underway. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the UGC scholarships can do so by filling in the online application form at the National Scholarship Portal - scholarships.gov.in. As per the official information, there are four scholarship programmes and they are - UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship for the North East Region; UGC PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship (for single girl child); PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders; PG Scholarship for SC and ST students.

Here's everything you need to know about 4 UGC Scholarships

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship - Notice

Application deadline: October 31

Eligibility

Students of North East states whose parental annual income does not exceed ₹4.5 lakh per annum from all sources.

Scholarship amount

Rs 5,400 per month for general degree course and Rs 7,800 per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.

UGC PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship (for single girl child) - Notice

Application Deadline: October 31

Eligibility:

Girl students who are admitted in the first year of PG courses in the UGC recognised colleges/universities.

Scholarship amount

Rs 36,200 per annum

UGC PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders - Notice

Application Deadline: October 31

Eligibility:

The first and second Rank holders at undergraduate level of a university and admitted in any postgraduate course.

Scholarship amount

Rs 3,100 per month

UGC PG Scholarship for SC, ST students - Notice

Application Deadline: October 31

Eligibility

SC, ST students who are pursuing professional courses at UGC recognised institutions.

Scholarship amount

For ME/MTech, ₹7,800 per month and for others, ₹4,500 per month.

