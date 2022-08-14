UGC Scholarships 2022 Registration Begins; Check Dates, Eligibility & Other Details

Quick links:
UGC Scholarships 2022: The registration procedure for four scholarship schemes of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is underway. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the UGC scholarships can do so by filling in the online application form at the National Scholarship Portal - scholarships.gov.in. As per the official information, there are four scholarship programmes and they are - UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship for the North East Region; UGC PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship (for single girl child); PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders; PG Scholarship for SC and ST students.
