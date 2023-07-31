UGC Signs 5 MoUs With Foreign Universities For Academic Collaborations At ABSS

The Ministry of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship signed 106 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with various esteemed organizations and institutions, on the occasion of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 and the 3rd anniversary of the National Education Policy on July 30.

UGC signs 5 MoUs with international universities for academic collaborations

The University Grants Commission (UGC) signed 5 MoUs with international universities and institutions collaborating with Indian universities. The academic collaborations are as follows:

University of Mumbai and University of Illinos, USA University of Mumbai and Saint Louis University, USA Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidlaya and L N Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakhstan University of Lucknow- Lincoln University College Kualalumpur, Malaysia University of Lucknow and Universidade Federal do Ceara, Brazil

15 MoUs signed under CBSE

Under CBSE, 15 MoUs were inked, with different Institutes and Sector Skill Providers to give specific focus on the skill development and education. These partnership will also promote skill assessment and capacity building. These MoUs were signed in association with the Atal Innovation Mission, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, Automotive Sector Skill Council, Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council, Central Square Foundation (CSC), Educational Initiatives Pvt. Ltd, Oxford University Press India, Logistics Sector Skill Council, Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council, Life Sciences Sector Skill Council, Textiles Sector Skill Council and the Healthcare Sector Skill Council.

An MoU between Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and IBM was also inked in order to accelerate the activities conducted for effective implementation of Vigyan Jyoti Program in JNVs.

3 MoUs signed for NIOS

For the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), 3 MoUs have been signed with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) to promote Indian Sign Language to share expertise and resources for standardization and development of quality learning resources in Indian Sign Language; with the Common Service Centres (CSC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to leverage CSC E-Governance Services to facilitate the admission of Out of School Children (OoSC) in NIOS, increase enrolment and provide e-services, and with The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for academic advancements.

IITs sign MoUs

In a bid to bolster international collaborations, 6 MoUs have been signed, including the IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus MoU. Additionally, MoUs were also signed between IIT Tirupati and IIFCET, for offering the advanced certification and training course on “Digital Manufacturing and Automation for Foundry Industry” for training and enriching the knowledge of diploma holders/graduate engineers employed in the industry; IIT Tirupati and M/s Siemens/ Wipro for establishing Centre of Excellence on “Smart manufacturing and Electric Vehicle Technologies”; IIT Jodhpur and CU/Raj; IIT Ropar and five Central Universities of North India for academic collaboration and sharing of resources; VNIT Nagpur and TCS to path breaking research in the area of automotive electronics, powers electronics and other related interdisciplinary subjects; NIT Raipur and the Bhilai Steel Plant, the largest steel plant in India giving opportunity of entrepreneurship skill to budding students by exposing them to industrial training and joint degree programmes. The PM-USHA initiative also resulted in 15 MoUs with various states.

In the realm of higher education, 6 MoUs were established to promote the Indian Knowledge System. 14 MoUs under the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) were also signed in partnership with SkillDzire Technologies Pvt Limited, MathWorks India Private Limited, TimesPro, Google India, Gate India Electronics Private Limited, Future Minds, The Open Group, CONSORTIUM FOR TECHNICAL EDUCATION (CTE), MahaLearning Tab India, Durjeya Solutions Private Limited, Flaunch Innovation Pvt. Ltd, Electronics Sector Skill Council, NIELIT and the Instrumentation Automation Surveillance & Communication Sector Skill Council. Furthermore, 2 SAMARTH MoUs with different states were also inked, alongside an MoU with SAMARTH DU and EdCIL. An MoU was signed between DHE with BISAG-N as well.

A total of 14 MoUs were signed which included, MoUs of DGT with AWS India Pvt. Ltd and ETS India Pvt Ltd, MoUs of NIESBUD with TIDES- business incubator of the IIT Roorkee, EIC-business incubator of IIML and DeAsra Foundation; MoU of IIE with IIT Guwahati; MoU of NSDC with Pearson VUE, CISCO, Ajinorah, Indo German Chamber of Commerce, IndusInd Bank, Yamaha Automobile, EPowerX Learning Technologies Pvt Ltd and Drone Destination.

These collaborations signify the government's unwavering commitment to equipping the youth with cutting-edge skills and knowledge, fostering innovation, and nurturing academic excellence in India. The Ministry of Education looks forward to the collective efforts of all stakeholders in realizing the full potential of these partnerships and shaping a bright and prosperous future for the nation.