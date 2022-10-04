UGC Suggests Measures To Deal With Ragging On University Campuses

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Constitution of anti-ragging committee, regular interaction and counselling with students, and surprise inspection in hostels are among the guidelines issued by UGC for universities to deal with the menace on their campuses.

“Regular interaction and counselling with the students should be conducted to detect early signs of ragging and identification of trouble-triggers. Surprise inspection at hostels, students' accommodation, canteens, rest-cum-recreation rooms, toilets, bus stands and any other measures which would augur well in preventing/quelling ragging and any uncalled for behaviour or incident, are suggested,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to universities.

Constitution of anti-ragging committee, anti-ragging squad, setting up of anti-ragging cell and adequate publicity for these measures through various media, a clear mention of anti-ragging warning in the institution's prospectus and information booklets and brochures shall be ensured, preparation of e-admission booklet or brochure, and e-leaflets of institutions giving detailed guidance to admitted students in case of ragging are among the measures listed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its advisory. Installation of CCTV cameras at vital points, updation of websites of institutions with the complete address and contact details of nodal officers related to anti-ragging committee, and events like anti-ragging workshops, seminars and other creative avenues to spread the idea are among other listed suggestions. “An online undertaking in every academic year is to be submitted by each student and every parent, in compliance with the UGC regulations and its second amendment regarding submission of undertaking. Any violation of UGC Regulations or failure of institution to take adequate steps to prevent ragging in accordance with these regulations or failure to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, will attract punitive action under the UGC Act,” Jain said. PTI GJS TIR KVK KVK

