UGC To Allow Industry Experts Without PhD Degree To Teach In Central Universities

In a big move, the University Grant Commission, or UGC, is considering to introduce a new provision that would allow non-PhD holders to teach in central universities. If this decision comes to action, the old "mandatory Ph.D. requirement" will be scrapped. Notably, the government is planning to implement this decision under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation in order to have more industry experts as teachers in universities. As per various media reports, UGC is also planning to create new and special positions that will no longer require a Ph.D. degree as a mandatory requirement for teaching.

If reports are to be believed, these new positions are likely to be professors of practise and associate professors of practice. UGC officials have revealed to the media that the idea behind these new positions is to allow people with hands-on experience and industry work to come and share their knowledge with students. The Commission has also expanded the option where many experts want to teach but often get rejected due to a lack of a Ph.D. degree.

The proposal to remove PhD as the main requirement for teaching was discussed during a meeting of the central university vice-chancellors (VC) with UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday. The UGC has not confirmed whether these positions will be temporary or permanent, but it is likely that they will be kept flexible based on the needs of the institute and the expert (s). Candidates must note that the plans are only in their nascent stages and the UGC has not yet finalised them.

"There are many experts who want to teach. There could be many candidates who have a lot of experience in different fields, but we can't appoint them under the present rules, "said UGC chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar. He added that there would be no need for a PhD; the expert would just need to have experience in the relevant field. In a meeting with Kumar, the vice-chancellors of central universities decided to form a committee to work on the amendments to the regulations for teachers' appointments. Meanwhile, the UGC is also planning to centralise the portal to track, streamline, and ensure the appointment of teachers without delay.

Image: PTI