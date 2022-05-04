UGC Draft Guidelines: The University Grant Commission is all set to release draft guidelines to help students tackle mental health issues. Under the guidelines, dedicated cells will be expected to maintain separate records of students appearing to be more vulnerable and stressed-prone, said UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar. Notably, UGC is taking this initiative to help students who are depressed or facing some kind of mental health issues. The guidelines will be released for public feedback today, May 4, 2022.

UGC to release draft guidelines to help students tackle mental issues

According to the guidelines, "This way, the dropout rate can also be checked. Subsequent interventions can be designed accordingly, according to the guidelines titled "Promotion of Physical Fitness, Sports, Students' Health and Welfare, and Psychological and Emotional Well Being." It further said, "Every higher educational institution shall have a Students Services Centre (SSC) responsible for dealing with and managing the problems related to stress and emotional adjustment. It shall have the standardized, systematic arrangements within the relevant provision of ordinances to provide the requisite support to students, especially from rural backgrounds, female students, students from divergent cultural backgrounds, and students with special needs, "read the guidelines.

Aim of the guidelines is to promote physical fitness among students: M. Jagadesh Kumar

"The main objective of the guidelines is to promote physical fitness and sports activities among students, inculcate a positive attitude and develop a supportive network of students. These are essential to strengthen the mental wellbeing of students to safeguard themselves against different kinds of stress, pressure, and behavior issues they face," said UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar. UGC also urged the educational institutes to respect the linguistic, religious, cultural, and social diversity of students. "The institutions must respect linguistic, religious, cultural, and social diversity and accordingly ensure counselors with efficient linguistic skills impart services to students and teachers. Special care may be taken for LGBT students," the guidelines add.

Image: PTI/ Representative