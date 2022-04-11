UGC Twitter Account Hacked & Restored Within Few Hours, 3rd Govt Account Hacked In 48 Hrs

University Grants Commission's Twitter account is in limelight since April 9 as the account was hacked late Saturday night. In the latest development, the official Twitter account has now been restored. The hackers not only hacked the account but also did several tweets related to NFT's from the account. The UGC Twitter handle has over 2,96,000 followers and is linked to the official website. The breach has come to notice when some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India's Twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. The hacker has also used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo.

UGC Twitter account restored now

UGC tweeted on April 10 at 11.39 am that the account has been restored.

The official account of UGC @ugc_india has been restored.https://t.co/2IqqjHdcAi — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) April 10, 2022

Third government-linked Twitter account to be hacked in 48 hours

UGC is the third government institution that has been hacked in past two days. Before this, the Twitter accounts of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India were also hacked. The way and style of hacking looks quite similar. It is being predicted that same person/organisation is responsible for all this.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IT Act at the cyber police station in Lucknow. The matter will be probed by a team of experts from the DGP office. Soon after the hacking of UP CMO Twitter handle, Uttar Pradesh government said the strictest action will be taken against those responsible. The case is now being investigated by cyber experts.

UGC's first tweet after restoration

UGC after restoration retweeted a tweet of UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The Chairman tweeted, "For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates."

For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates. pic.twitter.com/nmkkfxjsoW — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 10, 2022

Last year, NTA had merged the two cycles of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 and conducted the exam between November 20 and January 5, 2021. The cycles were merged because of the delay in conducting the exams due to Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was conducted in three phases panning over 18 days at 837 centres in 239 cities across the country. Phase 1 of UGC NET was held between November 20 and December 5. Click here to know about the merged cycles.