'Ugly Girls Can Be Married Off': Textbook Lists 'merits Of Dowry,' Gets Twitter Fuming

Even after generations of women voicing their opinion against dowry across decades, the menace does not seem to get uprooted from the societal structures as it is evident from the snippet of a sociology textbook, currently doing the rounds on social media. In the excerpt from one of the chapters of the textbook titled 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by TK Indrani, the 'merits of dowry' have been focused on.

Beginning with the explanation of how dowry helps in establishing a new household and how it is helpful to set up appliances, furniture, utensils, and clothes in a house, the excerpt goes on to claim that dowry is an 'indirect way for the girl to avail a share in the family's property.'

Further in the snippet, it even mentions that because of dowry, some parents have actually started getting their girls educated. "When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. Thus this is an indirect advantage," it read.

It added, "Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys." Reacting to the controversial excerpts, Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi flagged the matter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought the removal of such books from circulation. The Shiv Sena leader pointed out that the existence of a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry in the curriculum is a 'shame for the nation and its constitution.'

I request Shri @dpradhanbjp ji to remove such books from circulation. That a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its constitution. https://t.co/qQVE1FaOEw — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 3, 2022

Twitter fuming over textbook listing merits of dowry

Twitteratti was taken aback by the excerpts of the textbook and called out the author of the book as well as the administration. One user, while resharing the snips of the textbook, wrote, "Is it true? Which book? If yes, those involved in the preparation and approval of such text should be set as an example by strict action." Another wrote," So basically it's being taught that boys get sold of to the highest bidder in the name of dowry.." "Merits of Dowry cannot be part of Indian curriculum ever.." another netizen wrote.

