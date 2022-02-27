Russia Ukraine war: The current situation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has become a major cause of fear among thousands of stranded Indian students. However, India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from the war zone continue in full swing under 'Operation Ganga', no stone is being left unturned to bring them back with 907 of them already brought home safely. A question that is being raised by other Indian citizens is why is that Indian students prefer to go to Ukraine for studying medicine. Here is all you need to know about it.

MBBS in Ukraine: Overview

Following Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science, there are around 18,095 Indian students in India. As per the data available in the year 2020, 24 % of its overseas students were from India. This is because Ukraine ranks fourth in Europe for having the largest number of graduate and post-graduate specializations in the field of medicine. There are few state-run Universities that provide quality education at a low cost as compared to few lesser-known private medical colleges in India that cost a lot more. Ukrainian medical colleges are a godsend for students who are unable to get seats in government colleges or afford the heavy prices charged by private institutions in India.

It is also preferred by those students who do not have the grades to enter publicly-funded Indian institutions. Along with this, another major reason is that entrance exam are not conducted for students. The instructions are being given to them in English language, therefore there is no issue of foreign language.

FMGE licence required to practice in India

Any student with a foreign MBBS degree has to go through the National Board of Examinations' Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) so as to receive a licence to practice medicine in India. As per reports, around 4,000 students with medical degrees from Ukraine take the FMGE each year.

