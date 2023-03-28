Ukraine-returned Medical Students Will Be Allowed To Appear In MBBS Exam: Centre Tells SC

The Central government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 28) that all those medical students who have returned to India from Ukraine after Russian invasion will be given a final chance to qualify in MBBS part 1 and part 2 without enrolling in any existing medical colleges.

The Centre further informed the court that the theory exam will be based on the Indian MBBS exam syllabus, and the practical examination will be held without enrolling in any existing medical college.

Centre allows Ukraine returnees to appear in MBBS exam and work as intern

The government's decision came in response to a plea filed by Indian medical students who had returned from Ukraine and were in their final year of studies. Earlier, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it cannot accomodate Ukraine returnees in the Indian medical institutes or universities, saying that it will disrupt the entire medical education system in the country.

The issue was discussed several times in meetings of a committee chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services, which includes the National Medical Council (NMC) and concerned central ministries. After consulting the matter with representatives from various States and Union Territories, the government came to following decision for Ukraine returnees.

All you need to know about Centre's decision on Ukraine returnees

According to the Central government, students will be offered only a single chance to clear the MBBS final, both Part 1 and Part 2.

The Central government informed the Court that both the examinations (theory and practical) will be held as per the existing NMC syllabus and guidelines without students getting enrolled in any of the existing Indian medical colleges.

Students are allowed to appear for the examination and clear it within one year. Part 1, followed by Part 2 after one year. The students will be allowed to attempt Part 2 after they have cleared Part 1.

The government informed the court that the theory examination would be held centrally and physically on the MBBS Examination pattern. The practical examination could be held by some designated government medical college that is assigned the

After qualifying in the examination, students will be required to take Part 1, followed by Part 2 after one year. The students will be allowed to attempt Part 2 after they have cleared Part 1.

The Centre also informed the court that this is a one-time option.

Image: PTI