Ukraine-returned Medical Students Will Be Allowed To Appear In MBBS Exam: Centre Tells SC

Image: PTI
The Central government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 28) that all those medical students who have returned to India from Ukraine after Russian invasion will be given a final chance to qualify in MBBS part 1 and part 2 without enrolling in any existing medical colleges.
The Centre further informed the court that the theory exam will be based on the Indian MBBS exam syllabus, and the practical examination will be held without enrolling in any existing medical college.
The government's decision came in response to a plea filed by Indian medical students who had returned from Ukraine and were in their final year of studies. Earlier, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it cannot accomodate Ukraine returnees in the Indian medical institutes or universities, saying that it will disrupt the entire medical education system in the country.
The issue was discussed several times in meetings of a committee chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services, which includes the National Medical Council (NMC) and concerned central ministries. After consulting the matter with representatives from various States and Union Territories, the government came to following decision for Ukraine returnees.