Ukraine Returnees Should Be Allowed To Finish Studies In India: Jharkhand CM Urges PM Modi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the matter of medical students who have recently returned from war-hit Ukraine. In the written letter, Soren said that these students are still unsure about their future and that in this situation, the central government should take charge and give directions for appropriate steps so that these students can complete their higher education in India.

Taking to Twitter, the Jharkhand CM also shared a copy of the written letter. "I have written to PMO India appreciating his sincere efforts in ensuring the evacuation of Indian students trapped in Ukraine and urging him to give necessary direction to the concerned ministry to take appropriate steps enabling such students to complete higher education in India," Soren said in a tweet.

More than 180 students returned to Jharkhand

In his letter, Soren mentioned that more than 180 students have returned to Jharkhand from Ukraine. He said, "I convey my very sincere gratitude to you for your efforts in ensuring the evacuation of Indian students trapped in war-affected Ukraine," he said.

"The Russian Invasion of Ukraine suddenly interrupted their studies, and it was only due to your intervention that they could be rescued back home safely." "More than 180 such students have returned to Jharkhand," the letter read.

Hemant Soren demands centre to allow Ukraine returnees to finish their education in India

CM Soren demanded that the central government should allow Ukraine-returned students to complete their education in India. In this letter, he wrote, "There have been demands that the government must take tangible steps to get them admitted to the medical colleges in India. Questions have been raised on the issue in the last session of Parliament."

"It has been learned that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has also directed the competent authorities to take appropriate measures in the matter. But so far there has been no specific instruction from GOI or the National Medical Commission," he added.

"In view of the above, I would urge you to kindly consider the plight of these students sympathetically and give necessary direction to the concerned Ministry to take appropriate steps to enable such students to complete their higher education in India," he requested the Prime Minister.

Image: PTI