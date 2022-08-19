UKSSSC Paper Leak Case: 20 People Arrested In The Case So Far, Check Details Here

UKSSSC paper leak case: With the investigation going on in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case, the police have said that the number of people involved in getting arrested has reached 20. SSP of Special Task Force Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh said that another arrest was made on Friday.

The Police official said that after a long intensive interrogation in the UKSSSC 2022 paper leak case by STF Uttarakhand, Junior Engineer Lalit Raj Sharma was arrested. He belongs to Dhampur and will be produced in the court today. He added that more than two dozen students had solved the questions of the leaked paper the night before the examination at the flat located in Dhampur of Lalit Raj Sharma. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may soon begin a probe in to the UKSSSC paper leak case, according to a senior official.

Initially, the Dehradun police registered a case against the unidentified accused. After that, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) handed over the investigation to the STF.Since then, 20 people have been arrested in the case. These include some prominent names like district panchayat member Hakam Singh.

UKSSSC paper leak

A written exam was conducted by the UKSSSC on December 4 and 5 of last year (2021). This was the commission's largest examination for 854 positions, where 13 categories of postings from several departments were to be filled.

In the matter of alleged exam manipulation at the graduation level, the Dehradun Police has filed a case against unnamed individuals. The Police Headquarters (PHQ) registered the case and then turned the investigation over to the STF.