UKSSSC Paper Leak Case: STF Makes Another Arrest, 25 People Arrested So Far

UKSSSC Paper leak case: In a major update, Uttarakhand STF has arrested Rajesh Chauhan, owner of RIMS company Lucknow, for leaking the paper. The evidence on the basis of which has been arrested claims that he had a deal done through the accused Kendrapal & others. SSP STF Ajay Singh has said that as of now, a total of 25 people have been arrested.

This comes in line with Uttarakhand CM ordering fair probe In UKSSSC scam case. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on August 24 chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the UKSSSC recruitment scam case and further directed the police to expedite the investigation to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest and also to confiscate any concerned illegal property.

Informing about the same, the Chief Minister's Office said that the Chief Minister has also directed to take action under the Gangster Act and PMLA. While taking a firm stand on the shortcomings that were exposed in the entire recruitment process, CM Dhami stressed getting all the culprits punished.

UKSSSC paper leak case

A written exam was conducted by the UKSSSC on December 4 and 5 of last year (2021). This was the commission's largest examination for 854 positions, where 13 categories of postings from several departments were to be filled.

In the matter of alleged exam manipulation at the graduation level, the Dehradun Police has filed a case against unnamed individuals. The Police Headquarters (PHQ) registered the case and then turned the investigation over to the STF.