Uniform Education System Up To Class 12, PIL Filed In Delhi High Court

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction from the Centre to implement a uniform education system up to class 12 has been filed in the Delhi High Court. The PIL seeks the Court's intervention to direct the central government to implement a uniform education system, common syllabus, and common curriculum in the mother language for all students up to Class 12 in consonance with and in furtherance of the constitutional goals of socialism, secularism, equality of status, equal opportunity, fraternity, unity, and integrity of the nation.



The plea informs the court that the syllabus and curriculum are common for all entrance examinations viz., Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT), National Eligibility Test (NEET), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), National Eligibility Test (NET), National Defence Academy (NDA), Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET), Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), National Entrance Screening Test (NEST), Probationary Officer (PO), Special Class Railway Apprentice (SCRA), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), All India Entrance Examination for Design (AIEED), National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT), etc.

The plea further states that the syllabus and curriculum of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and State Boards are totally different, and that is why students don't get equal opportunity in the spirit of Articles 14–16, the plea mentioned. The petitioner, Ashwini Kumar, a practising lawyer, alleged that the education mafias don't want one nation, one education board, "Coaching mafias don't want one nation, one syllabus and book mafias don't want NCERT books in all schools." That is why a uniform education system up to standard 12 has not been implemented yet.

Further, the petitioner highlighted that the present education system is not only creating a divide in society among people but is also against "socialism, secularism, fraternity, unity, and integrity of the nation."

The petitioner in the PIL mentioned, that it does not provide equal opportunity to all students as the curricula of CBSE, ICSE, and state boards are totally different. "Although the harmonious-purposive construction of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A with Articles 38, 39, 46 confirms that education is the most important fundamental right and the state cannot discriminate on the grounds of region, religion, race, caste, class, or culture, "he submitted. He further mentioned that students of a government school are ill-equipped to compete with students of a private school and that this situation violates the Right to Education Act.

"Even though this disparity cannot be fully removed, the government can establish a standardised entrance system for college and university aspirants. Standardization of syllabus and curriculum means that everyone would have equal chances of getting into colleges and universities, "Kumar said.

"The right to education is a fundamental right. Therefore, it must be at the same level and similar standard, and not based on the child's socioeconomic conditions. "The children have the right to avail of free compulsory and common education irrespective of their social-economic, religious, and cultural background," said the plea.

"Uniform education for all students up to the 12th standard would achieve the code of common culture, remove disparity, and deplete discriminatory values in human relations among the citizens of this great nation." Moreover, it would enhance virtues, improve the quality of human life, and elevate thoughts, which advances the constitutional philosophy of egalitarian society, "read the petition."

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative