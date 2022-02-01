Union Budget 2022: 60 Lakh Jobs, Digital University, Up-skilling Training Announced

The finance minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the union budget 2022 in the parliament. The finance minister announced that the next target of the union government is to create 60 lakh jobs. The production linked incentive (PLI) announced by government in 14 sectors will generate around 60 lakh jobs, she said. PLI Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response. It has the potential to generate Rs 30 lakh crore in productions over the next five years, she added.

Union Budget 2022: 60 lakh jobs, digital university, upskilling training announced

"PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth. The government is focused on empowering the youth, women, and the poor in the country," Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23. The finance minister also made a number of announcements for the education sector, teachers, and students. Check Key Highlights here:

Union Budget 2022 for education sectors: Key Highlights

States will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agriculture universities to meet the needs of natural zero budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition, and management.

Skilling programs and partnerships with industry will be re-oriented to promote continuous skilling avenues, sustainability, and employability. The national skill qualification frameweweork will be aligned with dynamic industry needs.

Digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood the 'Desh-Stack' e-portal will be launched. This aims to empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through online trianing. It will also provide API-based trusted skill credentials, payment, and discovery to find relevant jobs and entrepreunial opportunites.

Startups will be promoted to facilitate 'Drone Shakti' through varied applications and for drones as a service in select ITIs in all states. The required courses for skilling will be started.

For school students, teachers amid COVID pandemic

During the Coronavirus pandemic and closure of schools, students in rural areas and from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, and other weaker sections have lost almost 2 yesrs of formal education. Mostly these are govt schools students, she said.

"We recognize the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resiliant mechanism for education delivery. For this purpose '1 class 1 TV channel programme of PM E-vidya will be expanded from earlier 12 to now 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary edu in regional languages for classes 1 to 12," Sitharaman said.

"High-quality e-content in all spoken languages will be devleoped for delivery via internet, mobile phones, tv, radio through digital teachers. A competitive mechanicsm for development of quality e-content by teachers will be set up to empower and equip them with digital tools of teaching and facilitate better learning outcomes," she added.

Digital universities across the country

"A digital university will be established to provide acces to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with a personalized learning experience at their doorsteps. This will be made available in all languages and ICT formats. This university will be built on a network hub and spoke model with a hub building cutting-edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutes in the country will collaborate as a network of hubs and spokes," the finance minister announced.