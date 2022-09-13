University Of Melbourne Signs MoU With Madras University To Complement Blended BSc Course

In a bid to further explore teaching and research opportunities, the University of Melbourne has announced an MoU with the University of Madras. Earlier this year, the universities announced a blended Bachelor of Science degree and have been working together to explore new and innovative ways of extending the partnership into additional disciplines and flexible programme models.

With this, both the universities would continue the programme collaboration so that they could analyse how students, faculties, and researchers can benefit through possible joint Ph.D. opportunities, knowledge sharing for early to mid-level researchers, mobility options, workshops, as well as study visits and staff exchanges. With this initiative, both institutions are likely to initiate strong and sustainable transnational education (TNE) and transnational research (TNR) programs.

The existing BSc Blended Program is currently offered in equivalence across the disciplines of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. According to the official information, the programme will be offered to the 30 best students based on their applications, including their entrance scores. The successful students will commence the course on September 20, 2022. The Roaster System, as offered by the Tamil Nadu government, will be duly followed.

As per the official information, the extended partnership is likely to cover additional academic and research opportunities, as well as the cultural exchange of students and faculty across all 86 departments at the University of Madras.

While addressing the event, Prof Dr S Gowri, VC, University of Madras, stated, "We recognise the importance of international academic collaboration, and we see our partnership with the globally recognised University of Melbourne as a great opportunity for our students and faculty. This will give our students exposure to a diverse set of research subjects, with additional tools, experiences, and faculty support. We look forward to working together in setting new benchmarks in higher education and enhancing research capabilities for Indian students."

Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) at the University of Melbourne, said "Our joint expertise enables students and faculty from both institutions to collaborate, learn from each other, and initiate research that has global relevance and critical impact. "We continue to work together on our high-quality BSc Blended program to explore how this could work in the humanities and social sciences, and to investigate additional flexible delivery models to suit students’ needs," he said.

