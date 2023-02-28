UP Board Annual Exams 2023 For Classes 1 To 8 To Commence From March 20, Check Notice Here

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad is all set to conduct the UP Board Annual Exam 2023. The annual examination will be conducted for classes 1 to 8 from March 20 to March 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted across the state at various exam centres.

UP Board exam dates 2023

According to the official notification, the annual examination will be conducted from March 20 to 24 in two shifts- the morning shift is scheduled from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon shift is from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

“Annual home examinations for classes 1 to 8 in the primary and upper primary schools of the Basic Education Council will be held from March 20, 2023,” the Department of Basic Education tweeted.

The official notification also highlights that the Class 1 annual exam will be conducted in verbal mode. Whereas, the annual exam for classes 2 to 8 will be conducted in both verbal and oral mode.

According to the notification, the UP Board Annual Exam 2023 will be conducted for 50 marks for candidates of all classes. UP Basic Shiksha Parishad will prepare the question paper on March 3 and the same will be distributed to the UP Board-affiliated schools on March 18, 2023.

The evaluation of the question paper will be conducted after the completion of the exam on March 26 and will conclude on March 30. The UP Board Annual Exam 2023 results will be out on March 31, 2023. The candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check their results from the UP Basic Shiksha Parishad's official website.