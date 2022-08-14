UP Board Compartment Exam For Classes 10th, 12th Likely To Begin From Aug 27

UP Board Compartment 2022: The UP Board Compartment Examination for classes 10th and 12th is expected to be held on August 27, 2022, by the UP Board. As of now, the Board has not announced any official date, but media reports suggest that the examination will be held before the end of this month. According to the official notification, UPMSP will conduct the compartment exam in two different shifts—the morning shift and the afternoon shift. The first shift will start from 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift of the UP Board Class 12th Improvement Exam will be held in the afternoon shift, that is from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

According to reports, the UP Board compartment exam 2022 for practical topics will be held from August 22 to August 24. Notably, this examination is being held for students who failed to secure pass marks in the UP Board Main Exam 2022. Meanwhile, it is also expected that the UP Board will release the admit cards for the UPMSP for Classes 11th and 12th on the official website sometime soon.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2022: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the UP Board Compartment Examination, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, students need to click on the official link that reads, "UP Board Compartment Examination Admit Card 2022."

Step 3: Then, students need to fill in the required details.

Step 4: Candidates then need to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The UP Board Compartment Examination Admit Card will appear on the screen.

UP Board Results 2022

The UP Class 10 and 12 board results for 2022 were announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) in June. Girl students performed better than boy students. The overall pass percentage of girl students was 91.69% while the overall pass percentage of boys was 85.25%. The overall pass percentage this year has been 88.18% of the students who appeared.