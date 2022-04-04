Last Updated:

UP Board English Paper Leak 'mastermind' Arrested By UP Police, Check Details Here

UP Board English paper was leaked on March 30, 2022. In this case, CM Yogi ordered a special task force who have arrested 46 people so far.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UP Board

Image: PTI


UP Board paper leak: Ballia Police has on Sunday arrested the mastermind who was behind the Uttar Pradesh state board's Class 12 English question paper leak. On March 30, the state government had to cancel the second shift of English paper that was to be conducted on March 30 at 2 pm. The man arrested has been recognized as Nirbhay Narayan Singh. He works as a manager of a private college. Out of many districts that canceled the exam, Ballia was also there.

 

UP Board paper leak: How did it happen?

The police said that accused Nirbhay Narayan Singh is the manager of Maharani Devi Smarak Inter College. He allegedly got UP board English paper printed outside and later got it solved by two English teachers. The accused admitted the crime and said that the copies of the solved question paper were sold for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per student. Singh together with another accused Rajeev Prajapati also sent scanned copies of the question paper to other people on social media. Both of them have been arrested.

READ | MP Board result 2022 Date: MPBSE results for 10th, 12th likely to be out on April 10

UP Police confirmed the recovery of solved copies and money extorted from the students. The accused received the money in a bank account through Paytm transactions. Ballia Police, so far have arrested four managers, three principals, ten teachers and five coaching centre teachers and three clerks in the case. The total number of arrests in this matter has gone up to 46 people. CM Adityanath had ordered the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case.

READ | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy becomes state topper with 97.4% marks

Class 12th English Re-exam on April 13

The exam will now be held on April 13, an official statement had said. The class 12 English examination is supposed to be conducted in 24 districts. The board may release fresh admit card for taking one exam. However, date of releasing the same has not been released by the state board or state government.

READ | Bihar Board toppers to get laptops, cash prizes; scrutiny & compartment dates announced

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. It will be compulsory for candidates to carry printout of admit card. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.

READ | Bihar Board class 10 scrutiny & compartment window opens today, here's how to apply
READ | Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Deadline to apply for scrutiny ends tomorrow, apply here
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND