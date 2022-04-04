UP Board English Paper Leak 'mastermind' Arrested By UP Police, Check Details Here

UP Board paper leak: Ballia Police has on Sunday arrested the mastermind who was behind the Uttar Pradesh state board's Class 12 English question paper leak. On March 30, the state government had to cancel the second shift of English paper that was to be conducted on March 30 at 2 pm. The man arrested has been recognized as Nirbhay Narayan Singh. He works as a manager of a private college. Out of many districts that canceled the exam, Ballia was also there.

प्रदेश के 24 जिलों में आज दिनांक 30 मार्च को अपराह्न 02 बजे प्रस्तावित इंटरमीडिएट की अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा आज रद्द कर दी गई है। शेष अन्य 51 जिलों में परीक्षा निर्धारित समय पर आयोजित होगी। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) March 30, 2022

प्रदेश के आगरा, मैनपुरी, मथुरा, अलीगढ़, गाजियाबाद, बागपत, बदायूं, शाहजहांपुर, उन्नाव, सीतापुर, ललितपुर, महोबा, जालौन, चित्रकूट, अम्बेडकरनगर, प्रतापगढ़, गोंडा, गोरखपुरी, आजमगढ़, बलिया, वाराणसी, कानपुर देहात, एटा, शामली जिलों में आज परीक्षा रद्द की गई है। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) March 30, 2022

UP Board paper leak: How did it happen?

The police said that accused Nirbhay Narayan Singh is the manager of Maharani Devi Smarak Inter College. He allegedly got UP board English paper printed outside and later got it solved by two English teachers. The accused admitted the crime and said that the copies of the solved question paper were sold for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per student. Singh together with another accused Rajeev Prajapati also sent scanned copies of the question paper to other people on social media. Both of them have been arrested.

UP Police confirmed the recovery of solved copies and money extorted from the students. The accused received the money in a bank account through Paytm transactions. Ballia Police, so far have arrested four managers, three principals, ten teachers and five coaching centre teachers and three clerks in the case. The total number of arrests in this matter has gone up to 46 people. CM Adityanath had ordered the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case.

Class 12th English Re-exam on April 13

The exam will now be held on April 13, an official statement had said. The class 12 English examination is supposed to be conducted in 24 districts. The board may release fresh admit card for taking one exam. However, date of releasing the same has not been released by the state board or state government.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. It will be compulsory for candidates to carry printout of admit card. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.