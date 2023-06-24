UP Board Revamps Classes 9-12 Syllabus; Adds Savarkar, Shivaji, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has made some significant changes to the syllabus of classes 9 to 12. The revision of the syllabus has been done keeping in mind the overall development of students. Many new topics have been added. The UP Board students will now learn about the biographies of famous Hindutva leaders including VD Savarkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Birsa Munda, Swami Vivekanand, India's 1st prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and others.

Biographies of many freedom fighters and Indian rulers and leaders have been added to the UP Board curriculum. "Biographies of 11 leaders have been included in the moral education syllabus for classes 9 to 12," Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of UPMSP said. The new syllabus will be implemented from the academic session 2023-24. More than one crore students studying in classes 9 to 12 in over 27,000 schools will read about these leaders from the 2023-24 academic session, he said.

Moreover, the students of UP Board will benefit from the inclusion of topics from science and technology in the computer syllabus. Subjects like Artificial Intelligence, blockchain technology, digital cryptocurrency, the Internet of Things, 3D printing, cloud computing, etc have been added to the computer syllabus for the class. Robotics, drone technology, Core Java language and Advanced Java language have been included in the computer syllabus for class 12.

Surya Namaskar, Asanas, Mudras, and Pranayama have also been added to the class 9 curriculum. Ashtanga yoga has been explained in detail, Shukla said. The board has also included National Cadet Corps (NCC) as a subject in the curriculum for classes 9 to 12, he said.

New topics added to UP Board syllabus

Class 9th - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Vinoba Bhave, Srinivasa Ramanujan, Chandrashekhar Azad, Birsa Munda, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Veer Kunwar Singh, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Jagadish Chandra Bose.

Class 10th - Mahatma Gandhi, Khudi Ram Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Mangal Pandey, Roshan Singh, Sukhdev, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale,

Class 11th - Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Sarojini Naidu, Nana Shahib, Maharishi Patanjali, Surgeon Shushruta and Dr Homi Jahangir Bhabha, Ram Prasad Bismil, Bhagat Singh, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Mahabir Jain, Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Arvind Ghosh,

Class 12th - Guru Nanak Dev, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Ramanujacharya, Panini, Aryabhata and CV Raman, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, Rajguru, Rabindranath Tagore, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Maharana Pratap, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Aadi Shankaracharya.