UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Program To Upgrade All UP Govt Schools Into Smart Schools

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on July 4 kickstarted the journey of making every block a smart block through Sampark Smartshala and Sampark TV starting with Chargawan Block of Gorakhpur District. Sampark Smartshala is already working in 18000 schools in UP in collaboration with the UP Govt. “I am very pleased to have such a big-scale innovative program in our State. I am sure SAMPARK Foundation given their expertise and dedication will make it a success and the children of Uttar Pradesh would immensely benefit from it," CM said.

Talking about the program, Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman of SAMPARK Foundation said, “We hope to convert these 18000 govt schools into smart schools, one smart block at a time, we have committed an investment of 40 Crores for this initiative with a hope of touching the lives of 28 lakh children.” “Smart classrooms will enable teachers to teach and engage with children through interactive learning. This has made the task of ‘teaching in the right way’ very easy and the learning environment in the classroom is energized with excitement.,” Nayar added.

Sampark Smart Shala Highlights

‘Sampark Smart Shala Smart Block’ Program is an initiative to upgrade all govt primary schools into smart schools one block at

a time. Under this initiative, Sampark Foundation will invest in

1) Installing Sampark TVs that have lesson plans, lesson videos, worksheets, gamified assessments, songs, and stories mapped with SCERT textbooks for classes KG to Five. This will work without the need for the Internet.

2) Innovative TLMs to teach language and Math that makes teaching and learning easy

3) Teacher Training of all teachers in the smart pedagogy of “Sahi Kram Sahi Dhang” so that teachers can use the Sampark TV effectively to improve learning outcomes

The goal of the ‘Sampark Smart Shala Smart Block’ program in every smart block is to improve learning outcomes by 30% in the first year itself.

On the occasion, Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman of SAMPARK Foundation, Deepak Kumar, ACS Education UP Govt., DM Gorakhpur Shri Krishna Karunesh, CDO Sanjay Meena and other senior education department officials were present.

After 100 days of successful pilot implementation in Nagar Kshetra, the program has been extended to the Chargawan Block. The program has achieved significant reach in the Nagar Kshetra Block, which was completed in April/May 2023.

The program provides a comprehensive set of resources designed to support classroom transformation. These resources are carefully curated to align with the state curriculum and SCERT and are organized based on subjects and grade levels. State government education officers will support the activities and will closely monitor them to ensure the successful implementation of the program.

They include a TV Set for each school, a Sampark TV Device, a Math & English Kit with an Audio Box, the Sampark Smart Shala Application, 500 Lesson Plans, 1,100 Lesson Videos, 450 Activities that utilize teaching-learning materials (TLMs), 2,000 subject-wise and class-wise Worksheets, 3,000 Assessment Questions in the format of "Sampark Didi Ke Sawal" inspired by the popular TV show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), Songs and experiment videos specifically tailored for science subjects targeting grades 6-8, and a Resource Book for Teachers. These resources have been developed to enhance the learning experience in classrooms and provide valuable support to teachers in their teaching practices. These resources help teachers teach in the right structure and the right way.