Last Updated:

UP Exam Paper Leak Case: School Manager Held, Total Arrests Climb To Over 50

A school manager has been arrested in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's English paper leak case. Here's all you need to know.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
up paper leak case

Image: Pixabay


UP paper leak case: A school manager has been arrested in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's English paper leak case, police said on Sunday. Pandit Harihar Baba Inter College manager Awadhraj Pandey was arrested on Saturday in the case, SHO, Nagral, Devendra Dubey said.

Police have so far arrested over 50 people, including three journalists, six school managers and five school principals, in connection with the paper leak of Uttar Pradesh Board's class 12 English question paper on March 30, 2022. Ballia District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Brijesh Mishra is among those arrested in the case.

READ | BARC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for total 266 posts including Trainee & others
READ | RSMSSB Lab Assistant recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 1012 vacancies ends today
READ | UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: PET for SI & PAC posts to begin on Apr 25, check exam dates
READ | PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications for 1690 posts to begin on Apr 30, check details here
READ | ISRO Recruitment: Vacancy open for 55 JRF, RA & Research Scientist posts; See how to apply

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT