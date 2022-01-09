UP Government Directs Schools Not To Hike Fees For Upcoming Academic Session

Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, January 8, announced that there will be no increase in school fees across all boards. UP government banned any increase in school fees across all the boards for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). It has been decided considering the prevailing pandemic situation. The state government said that the schools will continue to charge fees as per the 2019-20 session. The directives to all private schools across the state have been issued by additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla. To be noted that it is for the second successive year that the state government has prohibited schools from increasing fees.

“All schools in the state affiliated to CBSE, ICSE or UP Board will not be allowed to increase fees for the academic session 2022-23. The schools will only be allowed to charge fees which were applicable in the year 2019-20,” additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said.

Letter issued by UP Government

The officer also informed that same to the director of education, the secretary, secondary education, along with the divisional education director and the district inspectors of schools. It has been communicated through a letter dated January 7. 2022. In the letter, the officer has also warned strict action against schools violating the order by increasing fee. State education department officials said that this decision has been taken in the interest of parents so as to save them from the inconvenience caused due to hike in school fees.

UP schools closed amid COVID spike

Considering the steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has recently announced the closure of schools. As per the announcement, UP schools up to Class 10 will be closed till January 16, 2022. Uttar Pradesh government after monitoring the growth in COVID cases has extended the timings of night curfew too. Earlier it was being implemented between 11 pm to 5 am which has now been extended by 2 hours. Now night curfew will be observed between 10 pm and 6 am. The vaccination of children in the 15 to18 age group would, however, continue during this period, officials said.